Group housing colony construction in northwest Delhi will require felling of 598 trees

The construction of a group housing colony in Ashok Vihar area in northwest Delhi will require felling and trimming of 598 trees, according to the project proposal.The Rs 2,340-crore project involves construction of eight residential towers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2021 15:35 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 15:35 IST
The construction of a group housing colony in Ashok Vihar area in northwest Delhi will require felling and trimming of 598 trees, according to the project proposal.

The Rs 2,340-crore project involves construction of eight residential towers. A total of 1,200 dwelling units and 622 economically Weaker Sections (EWS) dwelling units will be created as part of it.

The land where the project will come up belongs to the Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA).

A green belt has been developed along most of the periphery of the project area and roads. Area under plantation after expansion will be 19677.5 sqm (25 per cent of total plot area), the proposal read.

A total of 1,178 trees exist at the site, of which 580 trees will be retained or transplanted and 598 will be cut or trimmed, it said. However, 984 trees will be planted at the site. A total of 20 trees will be planted for one tree felled as compensatory afforestation.

The Union Environment Ministry's expert appraisal committee last month recommended the proposal for grant of terms of reference.

