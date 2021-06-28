CIDCO calls for Expression of Interest for development of Nhava Island in Navi Mumbai

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has issued a public notice inviting an Expression of Interest (EoI) for the development of the Nhava Island located in Navi Mumbai.

The CIDCO said it was in possession of the approximately 60-hectare land in Nhava, a peninsular area with Karanjade and Thane creeks spanning on three sides facing the historic Elephanta Island. The location of the Nhava island is close to the Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link (MTHL) project which seeks to connect Sewree in Mumbai and Nhava.

Advertisement

As per the Navi Mumbai development plan, this area falls in the Regional Park Zone (RPZ). Of the 60 hectares of the land, 30 hectare falls under the Coastal Regulatory Zone (CRZ). The city planning agency of the Maharashtra government is of the view that the entire land parcel can be used for tourism, cultural and social activities and developed as a picnic spot. The last date for submission of EoI applications is July 29, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)