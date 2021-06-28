Left Menu

MP: Day after theft, new statue of B R Ambedkar installed in village

A two-feet statue of Ambedkar was installed by the police and people at a secluded area in Chirakhan village, located about 50 km away from the district headquarter, Betma police station in-charge Sanjay Sharma told PTI.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 28-06-2021 18:20 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 18:15 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

A day after a statue of B R Ambedkar was ''stolen'' from an isolated area in Chirakhan village in Indore district of Madhya Pradesh, a new statue was installed on Monday, police said. A two-feet statue of Ambedkar was installed by the police and people at a secluded area in Chirakhan village, located about 50 km away from the district headquarter, Betma police station in-charge Sanjay Sharma told PTI. ''We came to know on Sunday that Ambedkar's statue had gone missing. Now, we have got a new statue installed in its place,'' he said.

An FIR was registered against unidentified persons under section 379 (Punishment for theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), he said. Chirakhan village is located just 20 km away from Ambedkar's birthplace Mhow, according to locals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

