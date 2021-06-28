Left Menu

Torrential rain floods Moscow streets and metro stations

Torrential rain and strong winds swept through Moscow on Monday, uprooting trees, flooding streets and bringing an end to a period of unusually high temperatures. The main building of Moscow State University, a Stalin-era skyscraper, could not be seen through rain from street level.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 28-06-2021 20:31 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 20:28 IST
Torrential rain floods Moscow streets and metro stations
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Torrential rain and strong winds swept through Moscow on Monday, uprooting trees, flooding streets and bringing an end to a period of unusually high temperatures. Powerful gusts tore off one roof which crashed onto cars parked on the street below in the centre of the city, video on social media showed.

The metro system halted some lines because of flooding, and downpours cut visibility. The main building of Moscow State University, a Stalin-era skyscraper, could not be seen through rain from street level. Lightning also started a fire at a power station just outside the city.

Earlier this month, temperatures in the capital climbed to a 120-year record of 34.8 Celsius (94.6 Fahrenheit) in a heatwave across western Russia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickly; Delta variant fuses cells to infect more efficiently; "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut

Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickl...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay covered up; Italy reports 40 coronavirus deaths, 838 new cases and more

Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay c...

 Global
3
Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

 Singapore
4
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany ex...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021