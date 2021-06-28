Aurangabad civic body to set up five fuel pumps: Official

The civic body in Aurangabad will set up five fuel pumps to increase its revenue, the first of which was commissioned by Maharashtra minister Subhash Desai on Monday.

While the first civic-run pump was inaugurated at Central Naka, Aurangabad Municipal Corporation chief Astik Kumar Pande told PTI the remaining four pumps would be set up in Paithan Road, Sawangi Bypass, Garware Stadium and Old Harsul.

''It would bring us several crore rupees in revenue. Moreover, the AMC has 350 vehicles, and we can save on fuel by operating these pumps,'' he said.

