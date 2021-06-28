Left Menu

Aurangabad civic body to set up five fuel pumps: Official

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 28-06-2021 20:32 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 20:30 IST
Aurangabad civic body to set up five fuel pumps: Official
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The civic body in Aurangabad will set up five fuel pumps to increase its revenue, the first of which was commissioned by Maharashtra minister Subhash Desai on Monday.

While the first civic-run pump was inaugurated at Central Naka, Aurangabad Municipal Corporation chief Astik Kumar Pande told PTI the remaining four pumps would be set up in Paithan Road, Sawangi Bypass, Garware Stadium and Old Harsul.

''It would bring us several crore rupees in revenue. Moreover, the AMC has 350 vehicles, and we can save on fuel by operating these pumps,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickly; Delta variant fuses cells to infect more efficiently; "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut

Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickl...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay covered up; Italy reports 40 coronavirus deaths, 838 new cases and more

Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay c...

 Global
3
Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

 Singapore
4
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany ex...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021