Left Menu

'ESK:REG#ORG:BHOPAL#SLUG:MP-CABLE-CARS-INDOREAdmn mulling over running cable cars in Indore Cable car plan under consideration in Indore, says official

PTI | Indore | Updated: 28-06-2021 20:48 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 20:43 IST
'ESK:REG#ORG:BHOPAL#SLUG:MP-CABLE-CARS-INDOREAdmn mulling over running cable cars in Indore Cable car plan under consideration in Indore, says official
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

A plan to run cable cars in crowded areas of Indore in Madhya Pradesh was under consideration and a consultant would be appointed soon for a feasibility study, Divisional Commissioner Pawan Kumar Sharma said on Monday.

He said an initial provision of Rs 75 lakh for the plan has been made in the Indore Development Authority budget, though the actual cost would be known only after the feasibility study is done.

''The route would be planned in such a way that it can be connected with the proposed metro rail. We will also conduct a feasibility study on constructing flyover in different places in the city,'' Sharma said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickly; Delta variant fuses cells to infect more efficiently; "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut

Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickl...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay covered up; Italy reports 40 coronavirus deaths, 838 new cases and more

Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay c...

 Global
3
Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

 Singapore
4
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany ex...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021