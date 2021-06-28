Left Menu

NDMC inaugurates first toilet exclusively for third gender

The New Delhi Municipal Council NDMC on Monday inaugurated the first public toilet for exclusive use by the third gender people, officials said.The toilet facility at Press Club of India parking near Shastri Bhawan was inaugurated by NDMC Chairman and Secretary.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2021 21:05 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 21:00 IST
NDMC inaugurates first toilet exclusively for third gender
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Monday inaugurated the first public toilet for exclusive use by the third gender people, officials said.

The toilet facility at Press Club of India parking near Shastri Bhawan was inaugurated by NDMC Chairman and Secretary. ''There is also a plan for constructing more such facilities after assessing feasibility and identification of site in NDMC areas,'' a senior civic body official said.

In 2014, the Indian Supreme Court accorded ''third gender'' status to transgender people and an individual's right to determine the gender they identify with. The verdict included a directive for separate toilets for transgender individuals in public places including hospitals.

In January, the NDMC had announced plans for construction of separate toilets for trans persons, in its annual budget.

The Delhi government has directed all its departments, district authorities, municipal corporations and autonomous bodies to set up separate toilet facilities for transgender persons at their respective offices in the national capital.

In an order, the government said in case such toilets cannot be constructed immediately, the existing facility available for persons with disabilities (PwD) should be designated for the use of transgender persons for the time being.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickly; Delta variant fuses cells to infect more efficiently; "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut

Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickl...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay covered up; Italy reports 40 coronavirus deaths, 838 new cases and more

Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay c...

 Global
3
Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

 Singapore
4
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany ex...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021