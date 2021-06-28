Left Menu

Vandalur zoo welcomes Swamp deer fawns, Lion-tailed macaque

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 28-06-2021 21:21 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 21:21 IST
Vandalur zoo welcomes Swamp deer fawns, Lion-tailed macaque
  • Country:
  • India

The Arignar Anna Zoological Park (AAZP), popularly known as the Vandalur zoo, near here, has welcomed the birth of two Swamp deerBarasingha fawns, a Mouse deer fawn and a Lion-tailed macaque.

These new attractions in the zoo are in addition to the baby chimpanzee which was born to 23-year-old Gowri (Susie), a chimpanzee received from Singapore zoo and Gombe aged 28, earlier this month.

The Barasingha, also called Swamp deer, is a deer species found in the Indian subcontinent.

''This species is currently listed under vulnerable status in the International Union for Conservation of Nature's (IUCN) Red List (of threatened species),'' a release from the deputy director of AAZP said on Monday.

These Swamp deer fawns were born on June 11 and 14, respectively, the release said.

The zoological park has also recorded the birth of a Mouse Deer fawn on June 9 and with this the present population of Mouse Deer in the park increased to 13.

Also, the park recorded the birth of a Lion-tailed macaque infant on April 11 and this two-month-old infant is now fairly bonded with the troop.

AAZP is a conservation breeding centre for Lion-tailed macaque, the deputy director said and added that all the newborns are under continuous monitoring by the veterinary team and the zoo staff.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickly; Delta variant fuses cells to infect more efficiently; "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut

Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickl...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay covered up; Italy reports 40 coronavirus deaths, 838 new cases and more

Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay c...

 Global
3
Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

 Singapore
4
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany ex...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021