Left Menu

Puducherry Lt Governor sanctions funds for rural road development schemes

PTI | Puduch | Updated: 29-06-2021 16:47 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 16:34 IST
Puducherry Lt Governor sanctions funds for rural road development schemes
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday announced a sanction of Rs 33.72 crore to the Public Works Department for the development of rural roads.

A release from her office said that the file relating to the allocation of funds was approved by the Lt Governor.

Similarly, she also approved the allocation of Rs 15.91 crore for the improvement of rural roads by the Local Administration Department.

The release said that the Lt Governor sanctioned ipso facto sanction of Rs 93.15 lakh to the Puducherry government-sponsored PONCARE (Puducherry Society for the Care of the Aged persons) relating to January to March this year.

Society takes care of elderly people by taking care of their health status.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

 Singapore
2
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India reports 46,148 new COVID-19 cases, 979 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spot in 2024 Games; Kevin Durant to lead Team USA at Tokyo Olympics and more

Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spo...

 Global
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 28

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 28

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021