Puducherry Lt Governor sanctions funds for rural road development schemes

Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday announced a sanction of Rs 33.72 crore to the Public Works Department for the development of rural roads.

A release from her office said that the file relating to the allocation of funds was approved by the Lt Governor.

Similarly, she also approved the allocation of Rs 15.91 crore for the improvement of rural roads by the Local Administration Department.

The release said that the Lt Governor sanctioned ipso facto sanction of Rs 93.15 lakh to the Puducherry government-sponsored PONCARE (Puducherry Society for the Care of the Aged persons) relating to January to March this year.

Society takes care of elderly people by taking care of their health status.

