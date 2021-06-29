Left Menu

Tropical Storm Enrique heads for resorts in southern Baja

PTI | Mexicocity | Updated: 29-06-2021 18:00 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 17:34 IST
Tropical Storm Enrique heads for resorts in southern Baja
Representative Image
Tropical Storm Enrique, which spent the weekend as the first hurricane of the eastern Pacific season, is losing steam as it heads for the resorts at the southern end of Mexico's Baja California Peninsula.

Enrique passed by the Cabo Corrientes bulge on Mexico's southwestern coast Sunday night, and then began weakening Monday as it moved over the open sea.

The storm's maximum sustained winds were down to 50 mph (85 kph) early Tuesday, the US National Hurricane Center said.

Further weakening was forecast over the next few days, and "the center of Enrique wa expected to move near or over portions of the southern Baja California Peninsula" late Tuesday or early Wednesday, the center said.

Late Monday, the storm's core was about 150 miles (240 kilometers) east/southeast of Cabo San Lucas at the southern tip of Baja and moving northwest at 6 mph (9 kph).

