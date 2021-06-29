Left Menu

Mandaviya inaugurates coastal shipping service

Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday inaugurated loading operation on the maiden voyage of coastal shipping service from Cochin port to Beypore and Azhikkhal ports, an official statement said.The service is part of steps by the Ports, Shipping and Waterways Ministry to build greater synergies between major ports and non-major ports in order to promote coastal trade and to provide sustainable, cost-effective and efficient intermodal multimodal customer solutions.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2021 18:21 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 18:05 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@mansukhmandviya)
The service is part of steps by the Ports, Shipping and Waterways Ministry to build greater synergies between major ports and non-major ports in order to promote coastal trade and to provide sustainable, cost-effective and efficient intermodal & multimodal customer solutions. Green Freight Corridor Service is operated by Round The Coast Pvt. Ltd., Mumbai, a JM Baxi Group Company. This service will connect Kochi-Beypore-Azhikkal, and later Kollam port will be added to this service. The vessel will call at Cochin Port twice a week.

The commodities that would be shipped would include rice, wheat, salt, construction material, cement, etc. unloaded at Cochin from Gujarat, it added.

As per the statement, in order to promote coastal shipping of containers, Cochin Port is offering 50 per cent rebate in vessel related charges for the river sea vessels. The statement said this service is expected to bring about a marked modal shift of transportation of containers and ease the congestion on the road and reduce carbon footprint.

