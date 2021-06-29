Odd News Roundup: Oh deer! Nude sunbathers who fled animal fined for lockdown breach; Declawed TikTok lion rescued from Phnom Penh home

Left Menu

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Oh deer! Nude sunbathers who fled animal fined for lockdown breach

Australian authorities have fined two nude beach sunbathers for breaching a COVID-19 lockdown after they ran into a forest on being surprised by a wild deer and got lost, an incident that went viral on social media. The men were among 44 people fined at the weekend for infringing curbs in Sydney and surrounding areas meant to rein in an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant that has spread to both coasts.

Declawed TikTok lion rescued from Phnom Penh home

Authorities raided a house in a wealthy district of Phnom Penh to rescue an 18-month-old lion that had been defanged, declawed and illegally kept as a pet. They said they had tracked down the animal in the Cambodian capital's Boeung Keng Kang district after videos of it went viral on TikTok.

