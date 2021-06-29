Bengal undertakes advertisement drive to draw investments

At a time when the economy is reeling under pandemic disruptions, the West Bengal government has undertaken a special drive to attract investment in the state industrial parks, assuring potential investors of time- bound completion of all regulatory processes for handover, an official said on Tuesday.

The state government is advertising plots available at various industrial parks including Information Technology parks for investor information.

''We are taking a quick review of vacant land in industrial parks in all districts across the state. We are also advertising the vacant plots for inviting expression of interest,'' state Industry Minister Partha Chatterjee said.

There are about 4,000 acres of land readily available in the industrial parks of the West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation (WBIDC). Land is also available in 53 small industrial parks under the West Bengal Small Industries Development Corporation (WBSIDCL).

''We are giving special emphasis on transparency and ease of business. We are providing all details of the land including price transparently online allaying apprehensions about differential pricing depending on the type of investor,'' WBIDC chairman Rajiva Sinha said.

He said the state wants that the investor does not need to visit any government office to complete the entire process from the purchase of land to its handover.

The state government was also trying to upload on the web details, including the price, of lands available in industrial parks of the WBSIDCL.

Sinha said that they are striving to complete the industrial land deals process within 4-5 weeks.

