Need for scientific drainage master plan in Itanagar Capital Region: CM

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu Tuesday emphasised the need for having a GIS-based and scientifically approved drainage master plan for the Itanagar capital region to mitigate flash floods and landslides often witnessed during the monsoons.

Chairing a meeting on a master plan by the Town Planning department here, Khandu said that almost 70 per cent of the causes of such floods are man-made and only about 30 per cent is natural.

Therefore, a mechanism should be developed to stop rampant earth cutting, encroachment of natural streams, and disposal of garbage into drains, the chief minister said.

He made it clear that the construction of roads and drainages must be included in one package as one project.

''Construction of roads must also include construction of drains along the road by the same executing agency and the contractor,'' the chief minister said.

Khandu also expressed concern over the confusion in rules of business among engineering departments of urban development, PWD, RWD, PHED, WRD, which has led to overlapping and duplicity of several projects besides lack of maintenance of completed projects.

He directed the chief secretary to immediately bring clarity in business rules and roles of all such departments, especially those which have engineers in their payroll.

''It must be made clear through a notification to the departments of their roles, jurisdiction, and responsibilities. And to avoid overlapping and duplicity of projects Town Planning department can be made the nodal agency to give clearance to all such proposed projects,'' the chief minister said.

Responding to the GIS master plan on the drainage system in the capital complex, prepared by Guwahati-based En- Geo Consultancy and Research Centre, Khandu directed the department to go through the master plan minutely and in detail.

''The plan is a roadmap to what we need to do. But now we have to concentrate on how to do. This needs brainstorming and coordination amongst all stakeholders which include the Itanagar Municipal Council and the Smart City Project besides the line departments,'' he pointed out.

A GIS-based Itanagar development master plan, a roadmap for the development of the capital region keeping in view the scenario of the next 25 years, was also presented to the chief minister on the occasion.

The master plan includes the identification and development of residential and industrial areas, sewerage and drainage, solid waste management, tourism, commercial corridor, public and semi-public spaces.

It also proposes a detailed plan for new roads, footpaths, interconnecting bridges, flyover, alternative routes, and improvement of road junctions.

