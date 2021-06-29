Ensure nobody becomes homeless while redeveloping BDD chawls: Maha CM to officials
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday directed officials to ensure that nobody becomes homeless while redeveloping BDD Bombay Development Directorate chawls. The issue of providing accommodations to retired police personnel and kin of the deceased cops living in BDD chawls in the redeveloped structures was also discussed.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday directed officials to ensure that nobody becomes homeless while redeveloping BDD (Bombay Development Directorate) chawls. At a meeting of officials held at his official residence here, the chief minister said care should be taken for rehabilitating each family from these chawls.
He also issued directions to set up a ministerial committee to take a policy decision regarding houses for police personnel in such chawls and called for preparing the outline for redevelopment and rehabilitation of the police quarters.
State Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil, Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad, Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray, state chief secretary Sitaram Kunte, Mumbai Commissioner of Police Hemant Nagrale and other senior officials attended the meeting. The issue of providing accommodations to retired police personnel and kin of the deceased cops living in BDD chawls in the redeveloped structures was also discussed. The BDD chawls started coming up in Mumbai in the 1930s and slowly they got converted into a housing facility for the working class. Many of these chawls, now in dilapidated condition, are located on prime plots in Mumbai.
