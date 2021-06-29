Anti-encroachment drive: Maha minister hits out at Pune civic body
Maharashtra minister and Congress leader Nitin Raut on Tuesday visited the site of an anti-encroachment drive in Pune and blamed the local civic corporation for the woes of the people who had lost their homes.
Raut spoke to residents of Ambil Odha slum cluster and urged the state government to set up an inquiry against those who carried out the anti-encroachment drive last week despite the threat of the COVID-19 outbreak and monsoons.
