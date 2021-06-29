Left Menu

Jain pulls up officials for engineering 'lapses' in constructing school building

Delhi Public Works Department Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday pulled up officials engaged in the construction of a school building in Rohtas Nagar in east Delhi for alleged lapses in engineering works, according to a video on his social media page.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2021 22:29 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 22:24 IST
Jain pulls up officials for engineering 'lapses' in constructing school building
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@SatyendarJain)
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Public Works Department Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday pulled up officials engaged in the construction of a school building in Rohtas Nagar in east Delhi for alleged lapses in engineering works, according to a video on his social media page. Jain and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia were out on an inspection drive of under-construction school buildings in Rohtas Nagar, Babarpur, Karawal Nagar and Gokulpur areas. On Tuesday evening, Jain shared a video on his Facebook page where he is seen pulling up engineers and the contractor for alleged lapses in engineering works of the school building. In the video, Jain also expresses his displeasure over not being shown the drawing of the building. He directed the officials to get his approval first on the drawings of buildings which are to be constructed.

''You have given extra columns and expansion joints here (in the building). Had I been shown this drawing earlier, I would have made necessary changes. From now on, the drawing of every (school) building should be shown to me,'' Jain said in the nine-minute long video.

Sisodia also shared a clip on Twitter and said in Hindi, ''Delhi PWD minister Satyendar Jain's understanding and his architectural mind is behind the fabulous infrastructure of Delhi government schools…Any fault or laxity of engineers and contractors cannot go unnoticed before Satyendar Jain.'' PTI AKM TIR TIR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use in India: Sources.

Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emer...

 India
2
Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

 India
3
Google Cloud joins O-RAN Alliance to drive innovation across telecom industry

Google Cloud joins O-RAN Alliance to drive innovation across telecom industr...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut; Pandemic tied to a spike in diabetes in children; type of immune response lasts months after Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine

Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021