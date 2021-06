Tennis-Wimbledon order of play on Wednesday

Order of play on the two showcourts on the third day of the Wimbledon championships on Wednesday (play starts at 1230 GMT unless stated, prefix number denotes seeding): CENTRE COURT

1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v Kevin Anderson (South Africa) Katie Boulter (Britain) v 2-Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus)

Oscar Otte (Germany) v Andy Murray (Britain) COURT ONE (1200)

3-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) v Alison Van Uytvanck (Belgium) 22-Dan Evans (Britain) v Dusan Lajovic (Serbia)

21-Ons Jabeur (Tunisia) v Venus Williams (U.S.) (Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

