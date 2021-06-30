Funded by Citizenship by Investment, a State-of-the-Art Hospital in Dominica is Nearing Completion

LONDON, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A state-of-the-art hospital in the Commonwealth of Dominica is anticipated to be completed soon. The 40,000 square foot modern building will have a 75-bed capacity along with essential services, including a trauma centre, emergency care, and ambulatory, laboratory and radiology services. The new hospital will contribute to the transformation of Dominica's healthcare sector while also providing employment opportunities for the community.

Like much of Dominica's infrastructure, the hospital is built with resiliency in mind ensuring that it can withstand any category of wind and seismic activity. Aside from the hospital, Dominica is also building multiple health centres, many of which have already been completed or are under construction. These projects are all financed by Dominica's Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme. This initiative empowers global citizens to acquire the nation's citizenship after making an economic contribution to a government fund or purchasing real estate.

Recently, the Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance, Economic Affairs and Planning, Gregory Riviere, stressed the importance of the programme for being a reliable source of funds for the project: ''Of course, there is no way that we would be able to get a loan to build this facility, not in this covid-environment; and grants are not always forthcoming because every country is trying to keep what little they have, and we cannot rely on taxes because in this covid environment we have seen a dramatic decrease in our tax revenues. So, the CBI is a very, very good instrument that we can use to finance those capital projects,'' he noted.

The coronavirus pandemic has emphasised the importance of being in a country that is committed to investing in healthcare. Despite having limited resources, Dominica has ensured its citizens' protection throughout the global health crisis, recording zero deaths since the onset of the virus. This is accredited to the government's efficient management, which has implemented various initiatives to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The CBI Programme has been crucial to funding national development across the island in various sectors from housing to tourism and education to healthcare. It currently supports the construction of over 5,000 weather-resistant homes, various eco-resorts, and a primary school, amongst other vital projects.

Those who invest in the programme are assured that their contribution is going towards the betterment of their adoptive home and gain a wealth of opportunities as Dominican citizens. This includes increased travel freedom to over 140 destinations, alternative business opportunities and the safety of a stable democracy with strong ties to financial hubs like the United States and the United Kingdom.

