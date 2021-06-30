French court dismisses Lubrizol request for fire trial to be quashed

A French appeal court on Wednesday rejected a request by chemicals group Lubrizol to have judicial charges over a fire at a plant in Rouen quashed because of alleged irregularities in the investigation, a lawyer for the company said.

The French unit of Lubrizol, which is owned by U.S. billionaire investor Warren Buffet, faces charges of pollution and safety failings that resulted in serious harm to the environment. Lubrizol had argued there were irregularities in the initial investigation conducted by the Regional Directorate for the Environment, Planning and Housing. Its lawyer Benedicte Graulle said the company took note of the ruling.

Advertisement

Some 9,500 tonnes of chemicals were burned during the blaze at the lubricants plant in September, 2019. The plant was designated a 'Seveso' site, meaning there was a risk from the chemicals it developed.

Locals complained that a noxious smell hung over the city after the day-long inferno, leading to headaches and nausea. Soot fell on towns miles away, schools were closed, harvesting was suspended and farmers had to pour away thousands of gallons of milk.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)