Left Menu

UPDATE 1-French court dismisses Lubrizol request for fire charges to be dropped

A French appeal court on Wednesday rejected a request by chemicals group Lubrizol to have judicial charges over a fire at a plant in Rouen quashed because of alleged irregularities in the investigation, a lawyer for the company said. The French unit of Lubrizol, which is owned by U.S. billionaire investor Warren Buffet, faces charges of pollution and safety failings that resulted in serious harm to the environment.

Reuters | Updated: 30-06-2021 14:32 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 14:13 IST
UPDATE 1-French court dismisses Lubrizol request for fire charges to be dropped
Representative image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • France

A French appeal court on Wednesday rejected a request by chemicals group Lubrizol to have judicial charges over a fire at a plant in Rouen quashed because of alleged irregularities in the investigation, a lawyer for the company said.

The French unit of Lubrizol, which is owned by U.S. billionaire investor Warren Buffet, faces charges of pollution and safety failings that resulted in serious harm to the environment. Lubrizol had argued there were irregularities in the initial investigation conducted by the Regional Directorate for the Environment, Planning and Housing. Its lawyer Benedicte Graulle said the company took note of the ruling.

Some 9,500 tonnes of chemicals were burned during the blaze at the lubricants plant in September, 2019. Lubrizol's French unit is under formal investigation, meaning there is "serious or consistent evidence" that points to probable involvement of a suspect in a crime. It is a step toward a trial, but many investigations may be dropped without going to court.

The plant was designated a 'Seveso' site, meaning there was a risk from the chemicals it developed. Locals complained that a noxious smell hung over the city after the day-long inferno, leading to headaches and nausea.

Soot fell on towns miles away, schools were closed, harvesting was suspended and farmers had to pour away thousands of gallons of milk.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use in India: Sources.

Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emer...

 India
2
Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

 India
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STA...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut; Pandemic tied to a spike in diabetes in children; type of immune response lasts months after Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine

Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021