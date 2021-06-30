Left Menu

NITI Aayog stresses on role of data in preserving Himalayan Natural Resource

The 54th foundation day of WIHG, Dehradun, an autonomous institute of the Department of Science & Technology, GoI, was celebrated on June 29, 2021.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2021 16:20 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 16:20 IST
NITI Aayog stresses on role of data in preserving Himalayan Natural Resource
The online lecture was attended by a number of participants, including young researchers, scientists, chairman, and members of governing body of WIHG have been participated in this talk. Image Credit: Twitter(@MIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

Member NITI Aayog Dr V. K. Saraswat stressed the role of data in preserving the Himalayan Natural Resource and the Himalayan way of Sustainable Economic Growth at a lecture organised yesterday.

"WIHG plays an important role for the development of Himalaya, and there should be a huge data bank, which can be useful for the policymakers of the Himalayan region," said Dr Saraswat, Member NITI Aayog and Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University, at the lecture organised on the occasion of the 54th Foundation Day Lecture of Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, Dehradun (WIHG).

The 54th foundation day of WIHG, Dehradun, an autonomous institute of the Department of Science & Technology, GoI, was celebrated on June 29, 2021. Padma Bhushan awardee Dr Saraswat spoke on the Himalayan way of sustainable economic growth at the online lecture to mark the celebrations. The online lecture was attended by a number of participants, including young researchers, scientists, chairman, and members of governing body of WIHG have been participated in this talk.

Dr Saraswat elaborated on the various issues of the Himalayan region like Global warming/ climate change, growth of human population, forest fires and degradation, loss of biodiversity, unplanned urbanisation, ambitious development projects, and unsustainable tourism. He also proposed the solution of these issues through six interdependent approaches: empowerment of the people, rural development, and development of sectors by creating productive employment opportunities, maximising self-governance, augmenting infrastructure, and ensuring adequate flow of resources.

While Dr Saraswat underlined the role played by WIHG in the development of the Himalayas and developing a huge data bank, which can be useful for the policymakers of the Himalayan region, Dr Kalachand Sain, Director, WIHG, gave a brief about the work carried out by WIHG.

In this function, many awards like i.e., Prof. R.C. Mishra Award, Best paper award, and Best worker award were also announced.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use in India: Sources.

Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emer...

 India
2
Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

 India
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STA...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut; Pandemic tied to a spike in diabetes in children; type of immune response lasts months after Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine

Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021