Haryana CM launches mobile app containing information on govt schemes

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday launched a mobile application providing information about government schemes and emergency helplines.

The CM said the Jan Sahayak-Aapka Sahayak mobile app will ensure timely delivery of citizen-centric services. "In this technology-driven era, a need was felt for the delivery of these services to every individual on their doorstep by setting up a mobile service delivery gateway," he told reporters here, adding that his government is already providing over 500 services and schemes of 42 departments on its ''Saral portal''. He said through the app, any citizen can avail the emergency services related to police, ambulance, fire department and Covid.

Advertisement

Besides, services regarding public grievances and RTI have also been made available on this mobile platform, he said. Khattar said information about government tenders, bill payment and jobs can also be obtained through this application, which can be used both in Hindi and English languages. People can also give suggestions on the services, which will be incorporated by the department concerned, the CM said.

Meanwhile, Khattar launched the "Mukhyamantri Shehri Nikay Svamitva Yojana" portal, inviting applications from eligible beneficiaries.

Khattar had last month announced that people, who have shops or houses on lease or rent from the municipalities for over 20 years, can become owners of the property by paying a price below the collector rate.

Collector or circle rate is the minimum designated price for land or property fixed for a locality, at which transactions have to be registered.

He said that the process of inviting applications on this portal will start from July 1. ''Since the announcement of this scheme, data of as many as 16,000 applicants is available with the Urban Local Bodies Department. As the process of inviting applications is beginning from July 1, this number is likely to increase," he said.

"Hence, a weekly plan for staggering the applications has also been made under which the process of accepting applications would automatically be blocked after 1,000 applications before the next lot is accepted,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)