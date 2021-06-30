Odd News Roundup: Declawed TikTok lion rescued from Phnom Penh home; With 3D printed 'steaks', Spanish startup eyes the mass market

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

With 3D printed 'steaks', Spanish startup eyes the mass market

Advertisement

As demand for plant-based alternatives to meat rises, Barcelona-based startup Novameat is using its 3D printing technology to manufacture vegetarian "steaks" that it hopes will reach the mass market next year. Novameat plans to sell its "steaks" directly to consumers and to businesses such as restaurants interested in producing plant-based meat, business development manager Alexandre Campos told Reuters on Tuesday.

Declawed TikTok lion rescued from Phnom Penh home

Authorities raided a house in a wealthy district of Phnom Penh to rescue an 18-month-old lion that had been defanged, declawed and illegally kept as a pet. They said they had tracked down the animal in the Cambodian capital's Boeung Keng Kang district after videos of it went viral on TikTok.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)