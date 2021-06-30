Left Menu

Delhi minister asks officials to ensure all-round development of villages in Seemapuri

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2021 21:53 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 21:52 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@AdvRajendraPal)
Delhi Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam directed officials on Wednesday to ensure all-round development of all villages in the Seemapuri Assembly constituency and pruning of trees to prevent accidents.

At a meeting with the officials of various departments, including PWD, EDMC, BSES and forest, Gautam said, ''Pruning of trees should be done at the earliest in view of the apprehension of accidents due to the unchecked growth of trees in the Seemapuri Assembly constituency...and all-round development of all villages should be ensured.'' He said the Rural Development Board should investigate the reasons for a delay in development works in the Assembly constituency and complete the projects by removing the ''technical and economic'' obstacles at the earliest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

