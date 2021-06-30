Parts of Rajasthan witness heatwave conditions

Heatwave conditions prevailed in parts of Rajasthan on Wednesday with Churu and Karauli recording the highest temperature of 44.4 degrees Celsius, the meteorological centre here said.

Dholpur recorded a high of 44.3 degrees Celsius, followed by 44.2 degrees Celsius in Pilani, 44.1 degrees Celsius in Sriganganagar, 44 degrees Celsius in Alwar and 43.1 degrees Celsius in Bikaner.

The weather department has forecast dry weather in most parts of Rajasthan for the next four-five days.

Heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in districts of Bikaner, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Bharatpur and Kota divisions over the next 48 hours, it said.

