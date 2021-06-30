Left Menu

Parts of Rajasthan witness heatwave conditions

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 30-06-2021 22:20 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 22:10 IST
Heatwave conditions prevailed in parts of Rajasthan on Wednesday with Churu and Karauli recording the highest temperature of 44.4 degrees Celsius, the meteorological centre here said.

Dholpur recorded a high of 44.3 degrees Celsius, followed by 44.2 degrees Celsius in Pilani, 44.1 degrees Celsius in Sriganganagar, 44 degrees Celsius in Alwar and 43.1 degrees Celsius in Bikaner.

The weather department has forecast dry weather in most parts of Rajasthan for the next four-five days.

Heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in districts of Bikaner, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Bharatpur and Kota divisions over the next 48 hours, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

