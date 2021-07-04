Science News Roundup: Science, industry team up in Italy to zap virus with laser; Lack of side effects doesn't mean mRNA vaccine not working; mRNA shots limit breakthrough infection severity and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Science, industry team up in Italy to zap virus with laser

Advertisement

A United Nations-backed scientific research center has teamed up with an Italian tech firm to explore whether laser light can be used to kill coronavirus particles suspended in the air and help keep indoor spaces safe. The joint effort between the International Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (ICGEB) of Trieste, a city in the north of Italy, and the nearby Eltech K-Laser company, was launched last year as COVID-19 was battering the country.

Lack of side effects doesn't mean mRNA vaccine not working; mRNA shots limit breakthrough infection severity

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Lack of vaccine side effects no cause for concern

Branson aims to make a space trip on July 11, ahead of Bezos

Billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson will travel to the edge of space on Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc's test flight on July 11, Branson's space tourism firm said on Thursday, beating out fellow aspiring billionaire astronaut Jeff Bezos. A successful flight by Branson aboard Virgin's VSS Unity spaceplane would mark a key milestone in a race to usher in a new era of private commercial space travel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)