Reuters | Updated: 05-07-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 18:32 IST
Odd News Roundup: Cambodia PM weighs in to get pet lion returned to owner; Austrian gets shock of his life as python bites him on the toilet and more
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Cambodia PM weighs in to get pet lion returned to owner

A pet lion that authorities seized from a house in Cambodia's capital last week was reunited with its owner on Monday - after a personal intervention by Prime Minister Hun Sen. Police and wildlife officials initially raided the property on June 27, saying they were rescuing the animal after videos of it appeared on the social media app TikTok, and neighbours raised the alarm.

Austrian gets shock of his life as python bites him on the toilet

An Austrian had the kind of morning that nightmares are made of on Monday when a python slid through his drains and bit him while he was sitting on the toilet. The stunned 65-year-old in the city of Graz turned around shortly after 6 a.m. to see a roughly 1.6-metre (5-foot) albino reticulated python in the bowl, police in the province of Styria said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

