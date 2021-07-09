Science News Roundup: Chinese researchers propose deflecting 'Armageddon' asteroids with rockets; Bezos, Branson and Musk: Who is winning the space tourism race? and more
Here is how their rival ventures compare in the race to open up space travel. Vaccines may curb new virus mutations; teens use soft drinks to fake positive COVID-19 tests The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.
Factbox-Bezos, Branson and Musk: Who is winning the space tourism race?
Three billionaire entrepreneurs - Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, and Richard Branson - are each vying to usher in a new era of private commercial space travel. Here is how their rival ventures compare in the race to open up space travel.
Vaccines may curb new virus mutations; teens use soft drinks to fake positive COVID-19 tests
The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. COVID-19 vaccines may be curbing new virus mutations
Chinese researchers propose deflecting 'Armageddon' asteroids with rockets
Chinese researchers want to send more than 20 of China's largest rockets to practice turning away a sizable asteroid - a technique that may eventually be crucial if a killer rock is on a collision course with Earth. The idea is more than science fiction. Sometime between late 2021 to early 2022, the United States will launch a robotic spacecraft to intercept two asteroids relatively close to Earth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
NEWSMAKER-Soccer-Li in line to continue in China's impossible job
China plans its first crewed mission to Mars in 2033
China stocks slip as healthcare firms retreat; Hong Kong up
Sports News Roundup: Newsmaker: Soccer-Li in line to continue in China's impossible job; Athletics-Soaring temperatures prompt changes to US Olympic trials schedule and more
EXCLUSIVE-Pacific island turns to Australia for undersea cable after spurning China