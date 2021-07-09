Science News Roundup: Factbox-Bezos, Branson, and Musk: Who is winning the space tourism race?; Vaccines may curb new virus mutations; teens use soft drinks to fake positive COVID-19 tests
Here is how their rival ventures compare in the race to open up space travel. Vaccines may curb new virus mutations; teens use soft drinks to fake positive COVID-19 tests The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.
Factbox-Bezos, Branson, and Musk: Who is winning the space tourism race?
Three billionaire entrepreneurs - Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, and Richard Branson - are each vying to usher in a new era of private commercial space travel. Here is how their rival ventures compare in the race to open up space travel.
Vaccines may curb new virus mutations; teens use soft drinks to fake positive COVID-19 tests
The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. COVID-19 vaccines may be curbing new virus mutations
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jeff Bezos
- Branson
- Musk
- Elon Musk
ALSO READ
Trailblazing female pilot will go to space at age 82 with Jeff Bezos
Richard Branson announces trip to space, ahead of Jeff Bezos
Science News Roundup: Science, industry team up in Italy to zap virus with laser; Trailblazing female pilot will go to space at age 82 with Jeff Bezos and more
Jeff Bezos picks female aerospace pioneer to launch with him