Left Menu

Science News Roundup: Factbox-Bezos, Branson, and Musk: Who is winning the space tourism race?; Vaccines may curb new virus mutations; teens use soft drinks to fake positive COVID-19 tests

Here is how their rival ventures compare in the race to open up space travel. Vaccines may curb new virus mutations; teens use soft drinks to fake positive COVID-19 tests The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

Reuters | Updated: 09-07-2021 10:31 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 10:26 IST
Science News Roundup: Factbox-Bezos, Branson, and Musk: Who is winning the space tourism race?; Vaccines may curb new virus mutations; teens use soft drinks to fake positive COVID-19 tests
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Factbox-Bezos, Branson, and Musk: Who is winning the space tourism race?

Three billionaire entrepreneurs - Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, and Richard Branson - are each vying to usher in a new era of private commercial space travel. Here is how their rival ventures compare in the race to open up space travel.

Vaccines may curb new virus mutations; teens use soft drinks to fake positive COVID-19 tests

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. COVID-19 vaccines may be curbing new virus mutations

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

 India
2
Yes, you can still get COVID after being vaccinated, but you’re unlikely to get as sick

Yes, you can still get COVID after being vaccinated, but you’re unlikely to ...

 Australia
3
Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senvion India

Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senv...

 India
4
German robot manufacturer KUKA taps Nokia for 5G private wireless networking

German robot manufacturer KUKA taps Nokia for 5G private wireless networking

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021