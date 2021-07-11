US Domestic News Roundup: NFL-Washington Football Team to announce a new name, logo in 2022: report; Texas lawmakers to consider sweeping voting restrictions and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

NFL-Washington Football Team to announce a new name, logo in 2022: report

Advertisement

The Washington Football Team plans to announce its new name and logo in 2022, the Washington Post reported https://www.washingtonpost.com/sports/2021/07/10/washington-football-team-future-jason-wright on Saturday, roughly a year after the National Football League (NFL) franchise dropped its previous name after years of outcry.

The club will continue to use its longstanding burgundy and gold colors, team President Jason Wright told the paper. Team owner Dan Snyder previously said the team planned to move into a new stadium in 2027.

Texas lawmakers to consider sweeping voting restrictions

Texas lawmakers will consider new voting restrictions on Saturday as part of a special legislative session called by Republican Governor Greg Abbott after Democrats blocked earlier versions of the legislation in a dramatic walkout. Republican state senators introduced their latest version of the bill, now known as SB 1, on Thursday, sparking outcry from Democrats and voter advocates who said it was being rushed through the legislative process to avoid public scrutiny.

Multinationals tax shift unlikely until 2022, says Yellen

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday said that a newly endorsed mechanism to allow more countries to tax large, highly profitable multinational companies may not be ready for consideration by lawmakers until spring 2022. Yellen told a news conference after G20 finance leaders meeting in Venice, Italy, that the OECD re-allocation of taxing rights was on a "slightly slower track" than a global corporate tax of at least 15% as part of a tax deal among 132 countries.

U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

The United States had administered 333,565,404 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Saturday morning and distributed 386,985,420 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on its website. The figures were up from the 332,966,409 doses the CDC said had been administered by Friday out of 386,058,070 doses delivered.

U.S. CDC updates school guidance to emphasize in-person learning

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday updated its guidance for U.S. schools reopening in the fall, recommending masking indoors for everyone who is not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and three feet of distance within classrooms. The agency said school administrators can require indoor mask use even for students and educators who are vaccinated, depending on the needs of the community. Reasons would include schools with children under age 12, who are not currently authorized to receive COVID-19 vaccines or high rates of COVID-19 transmission in the region.

Fencing around U.S. Capitol coming down six months after Jan. 6 attack

Workers began to remove the last of the high-security fence around the U.S. Capitol on Friday, more than six months after former President Donald Trump's supporters launched a deadly assault on the home of the U.S. Congress. The eight-foot-high (2.4-m) black mesh fencing at one point surrounded several blocks of Capitol Hill, interfering with pedestrian and vehicle traffic. The remaining sections, enclosing just the white-domed Capitol complex, will take about three days to remove, according to U.S. House of Representatives Sergeant-at-Arms William Walker.

Charlottesville removes Confederate statue at the center of deadly 2017 protest

A statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee was taken down in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Saturday, nearly four years after white supremacist protests over plans to remove it led to clashes in which a woman was run down by a car and killed. Shortly after the removal of the Lee statue, a statue of Confederate General Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson was also removed from its base in another city park. Onlookers who had gathered hours earlier cheered as the statues were loaded onto trucks and driven away.

Wreckage located of Boeing cargo jet that made emergency landing off Hawaii

Investigators have located a Boeing 737-200 cargo jet that made an emergency water landing off the Hawaiian island of Oahu in the Pacific Ocean on July 2, the National Transportation Safety Board said on Friday. Transair Flight 810 was found approximately 2 miles offshore from Ewa Beach. The major components of the airplane -- the aft fuselage including both wings and tail along with both engines, and forward fuselage -- were located on the seafloor at depths between 360 and 420 feet, the NTSB said in a statement.

Confirmed death toll in Miami condo collapse reaches 86, mayor says

The number of people confirmed to have been killed in the collapse of a Miami-area condominium tower last month reached 86, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said on Saturday. No survivors have been pulled alive from the ruins since the first few hours after the tower partially caved in on itself early on June 24.

Drought-hit New Mexico town eyes economic liftoff from Virgin Galactic space launch

As the first passenger rocket plane gears up for takeoff, a sleepy desert town near Spaceport America in New Mexico is hoping for liftoff from tourism. The oddly named town of Truth or Consequences, 30 miles from the launchpad, relies on its hot springs, healing waters, and nearby Elephant Butte reservoir for its livelihood.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)