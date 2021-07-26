Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son walk; Dutch teen on space flight told Bezos he had never ordered from Amazon
Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son walk
"Robot, stand up" - Oscar Constanza, 16, gives the order, and slowly but surely a large frame strapped to his body lifts him up and he starts walking. Fastened to his shoulders, chest, waist, knees, and feet, the exoskeleton allows Oscar - who has a genetic neurological condition that means his nerves do not send enough signals to his legs - to walk across the room and turn around.
Dutch teen on space flight told Bezos he had never ordered from Amazon
The Dutch teenager who became the world's youngest space traveler this week surprised billionaire Jeff Bezos on the flight by telling him he'd never ordered anything on Amazon.com.
Oliver Daemen, an 18-year-old physics student, accompanied Bezos, his brother Mark Bezos and 82-year-old female aviator Wally Funk - the oldest person to go to space - on a 10-minute trip beyond Earth's atmosphere.
