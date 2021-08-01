Left Menu

Olympics-Athletics-Tokyo dishes out punishing heat for dayside competitors

Punishing conditions greeted the athletes as a trackside thermometer in the open, placed about 50 metres from the finish line, touched 40 degrees Celsius (104°F) and the humidity hovered around 60%, with sun beating down on the fan-free Olympic Stadium. In the sweat- and heat-soaked press tribune, reporters donned wet towels as the women's 3,000 metre steeplechase qualifier played out on the track, the event's trademark water hazard appearing more enticing than ever.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 01-08-2021 08:18 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 08:18 IST
Olympics-Athletics-Tokyo dishes out punishing heat for dayside competitors
  • Country:
  • Japan

As competitors battled for the podium on the third day of Olympic athletics on Sunday, it was Tokyo's stunning heat that perhaps dished out the most pain. Punishing conditions greeted the athletes as a trackside thermometer in the open, placed about 50 metres from the finish line, touched 40 degrees Celsius (104°F) and the humidity hovered around 60%, with sun beating down on the fan-free Olympic Stadium.

In the sweat- and heat-soaked press tribune, reporters donned wet towels as the women's 3,000 metre steeplechase qualifier played out on the track, the event's trademark water hazard appearing more enticing than ever. A spokesperson for World Athletics did not have an immediate comment on the conditions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China reports 55 new COVID-19 cases as Delta variant spreads from Nanjing; Russia reports 23,807 new COVID-19 cases, 792 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 55 new COVID-19 cases as Delta variant sp...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Johnson & Johnson not liable for Illinois woman's death in talc case; 'War has changed', CDC says, calling for new response to Delta variant and more

Health News Roundup: Johnson & Johnson not liable for Illinois woman's death...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021