Dilip Ghosh leads BJP supporters in run to support India at Olympics

BJP's West Bengal unit president Dilip Ghosh on Sunday morning led around a hundred party activists in a run in Kolkata's Maidan area to garner support for the Indian contingent participating at the Tokyo Olympics.

Citing the COVID-related restriction, the Kolkata Police had denied permission for the program, which was organized by the party's youth wing -- BJYM.

Advertisement

Withstanding the denial, Ghosh led around 100 BJYM activists, including its state president Saumitra Khan and national secretary Raju Bista, a few hundred meters from the statue of Subhas Chandra Bose to the statue of Syama Prasad Mukherjee in Maidan.

As the BJP members ran in Maidan, a police team kept watching from a distance.

''We are here to boost the morale of the Indian squad at the Tokyo Olympics. This marathon has nothing to do with politics. We sprinted barely a few steps,'' Ghosh said.

''We are all Indians over and above of everything. We are happy that this was also understood by the police. The police cooperated. No COVID protocols were violated,'' he added.

Kolkata Police officials said that no untoward incident was reported and the program went off unhindered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)