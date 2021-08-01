Left Menu

Day after road cave-in, DJB says leakages in underground water pipeline plugged

The leakages in an underground water pipeline beneath the IIT-Delhi flyover, where a portion of the road caved in after rains on Saturday, have been plugged, the Delhi Jal Board DJB said on Sunday.After working round the clock, the leakages of waterline under the IIT flyover have been attended.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2021 13:51 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 13:51 IST
Day after road cave-in, DJB says leakages in underground water pipeline plugged
The leakages in an underground water pipeline beneath the IIT-Delhi flyover, where a portion of the road caved in after rains on Saturday, have been plugged, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said on Sunday.

''After working round the clock, the leakages of waterline under the IIT flyover have been attended. One upstream manhole is being plugged and @pwddelhi (Public Works Department) has constructed the road,'' the DJB tweeted.

The PWD had earlier said the portion of the road caved in because of the leakage in an underground DJB line.

''Our engineers are on the spot and are fixing the road. The road caved in because of an underground DJB line which is leaking. The leaking line eroded the road leading to cave-in. It is being attended on priority,'' PWD Engineer-in-Chief Shashi Kant had said. The capital has witnessed rainfall for five days on the trot, starting Tuesday last week.

The Safdarjung Observatory, considered the official marker for the city, recorded 100 mm rainfall on Tuesday, 5.4mm on Wednesday, 5.2mm on Thursday, 72 mm on Friday and 43.6 mm on Saturday.

Over 126mm rainfall was gauged at the Ridge weather station between 8.30 am on Saturday and 8.30 on Sunday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

