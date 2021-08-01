Extensive waterlogging, traffic congestion in Delhi due to rains

As rains continued to lash Delhi, extensive waterlogging and traffic snarls were reported at several places in the city on Sunday.

The Safdarjung Observatory, considered the official marker for Delhi, recorded 28.2 mm rainfall, while the Ridge station registered 28.6 mm rainfall from 8.30 am on Saturday to 8.30 am on Sunday, officials said.

According to the Public Works Department, Yamuna Bazar, Khanpur, Rohtak Road, Lodhi Road, Azadpur underpass, Zakhira underpass, Shakti Nagar underpass, Kirari, Sagarpur, among others witnessed severe waterlogging.

PWD officials said nearly 20-30 waterlogging complaints were received in the morning.

The officials said the workers are on the ground and waterlogging-related complaints are being attended on priority.

Police said they received waterlogging-related complaints after 8 am from the underpass of Patparganj Road, located near Mother Dairy, Yamuna Vihar, Malka Ganj, near Tis Hazari and Kashmiri Gate metro stations, Chaudhary Fateh Singh Marg, Munirka and Nangloi, etc.

A portion of a road caved in at Mangolpuri following downpour, affecting traffic movement in the area.

''The road near Y-Block in Mangolpuri has caved in. The traffic will be heavy," the Delhi Traffic Police said in a tweet.

In another tweet, it said traffic has also been affected in Zakhira underpass, Azadpur underpass and Shakti Nagar underpass due to waterlogging.

Meanwhile, the water level in the Yamuna increased again and was recorded at 205.30 meters on Sunday morning, just below the danger mark of 205.33 meters.

According to the officials, over 100 families living in the Yamuna floodplains have been moved to higher areas over the last few days.

On Friday, the Delhi administration had sounded a flood alert and expedited efforts to evacuate people from vulnerable areas, as the river in the capital breached the danger mark of 205.33 metres amid heavy rains in the upper catchment areas.

The water level was recorded at 205.30 metres at the Old Railway Bridge at 9 am. On Friday, the Yamuna had breached the danger mark and swelled to 205.59 metres by 9 pm. It had receded to 204.89 metres on Saturday evening.

