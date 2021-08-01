Man falls into tank at work site in Thane, injured

A construction worker was injured after he fell into a tank in Thane city at around 1:45am on Sunday, regional disaster management cell chief Santosh Kadam said.

The tank was uncovered and unprotected, Kadam said, adding that the man, identified as Ganesh Nirmal, was rescued by fire brigade personnel and hospitalized.

