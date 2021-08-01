Left Menu

Gadkari instructs to open one side of Kuthiran Tunnel in Kerala

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2021 17:18 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 17:18 IST
Gadkari instructs to open one side of Kuthiran Tunnel in Kerala
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has instructed to open one side of the 1.6-km-long Kuthiran Tunnel in Kerala.

This is the first road tunnel in the state and will drastically improve connectivity to Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, according to an official statement.

''The 1.6-km-long tunnel is designed through Peechi-Vazhani Wildlife Sanctuary,'' it added.

The road will improve connectivity to important ports and towns in North-South Corridor without endangering wildlife, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 55 new COVID-19 cases as Delta variant spreads from Nanjing; Russia reports 23,807 new COVID-19 cases, 792 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 55 new COVID-19 cases as Delta variant sp...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021