Left Menu

Some wildfires rage on in Turkey, affecting coastal resorts

Firefighters in Turkey battled on Sunday to control wildfires still raging in the resort towns of Manavgat and Marmaris, and some tourists were evacuated from Bodrum on the Aegean coast. Most of the dozens of blazes that erupted in Turkey in the last five days have been contained, authorities said.

Reuters | Updated: 01-08-2021 18:08 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 18:02 IST
Some wildfires rage on in Turkey, affecting coastal resorts
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Firefighters in Turkey battled on Sunday to control wildfires still raging in the resort towns of Manavgat and Marmaris, and some tourists were evacuated from Bodrum on the Aegean coast.

Most of the dozens of blazes that erupted in Turkey in the last five days have been contained, authorities said. However, fires were still blazing in Manavgat in the south and Marmaris in the west, fanned by sweltering heat and winds, Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli said. In the popular resort town of Bodrum, a group of tourists and hotel staff was evacuated by boat as flames spread and plumes of smoke filled the sky. Other tourists had been evacuated in recent days. By Sunday morning, Pakdemirli said the blaze in the area was contained.

Some 107 of the 112 fires that broke out in the past five days in Turkey had been contained as of Sunday morning, according to Forestry Ministry data. Since Wednesday six people have died because of the fires across southern and western Turkey and thousands of people have been evacuated from their homes. Locals, as well as support teams from Russia, Ukraine, Iran, and Azerbaijan, were deployed to help firefighters.

In neighboring Greece https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/greece-issues-wildfires-warning-over-dangerous-heatwave-2021-07-30, firefighters were trying to contain a wildfire burning in the west of the country that destroyed houses and left 15 citizens in hospital with breathing problems on Saturday, authorities said. Temperatures have been high in much of the country in recent days and are expected to reach 44 degrees on Monday and Tuesday. On the Italian island of Sicily https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/firemen-fighting-wildfires-sicilian-town-catania-2021-07-31, firemen said on Saturday they were battling for second straight day wildfires that reached the town of Catania, forcing people to leave their homes and the local airport to temporarily shut down.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 55 new COVID-19 cases as Delta variant spreads from Nanjing; Russia reports 23,807 new COVID-19 cases, 792 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 55 new COVID-19 cases as Delta variant sp...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021