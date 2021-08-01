Left Menu

NH 24 underpass near Delhi's Pandav Nagar closed for repair work

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 18:31 IST
NH 24 underpass near Delhi's Pandav Nagar closed for repair work
The Delhi Traffic Police on Sunday issued an advisory saying a portion of the road near the Pandav Nagar Mother Dairy plant has been closed for 10 days due to repair work in the underpass beneath National Highway 24.

Commuters and motorists going from the Laxmi Nagar side towards Kalyanpuri and Trilokpuri can turn left towards the service road along NH 24 and then make a U-turn using the next underpass to reach their destinations, the Delhi Traffic Police said in a tweet.

Those coming from the opposite direction can take the left turn towards the service road along the national highway up to Khel Gaon near the Akshardham National Highway Authority of India office and proceed towards their destinations, it added.

Showers lashed the national capital on Sunday morning, leading to extensive waterlogging at several road stretches across the city and affecting traffic movement.

A portion of a road caved in at Mangolpuri following the downpour.

''The road near Y-Block in Mangolpuri has caved in. The traffic will be heavy,'' the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

In another post, it said traffic has also been affected in the Zakhira underpass, Azadpur underpass and the Shakti Nagar underpass due to waterlogging.

