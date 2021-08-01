Parts of Punjab, Haryana witness rainfall

Some parts of Haryana and Punjab witnessed rainfall on Sunday, the MeT Department said.

Hisar, Karnal and Rohtak in Haryana, and Patiala in Punjab received 22 mm, 32 mm, 0.4 mm and 7 mm rain, respectively.

According to the weather office, Ambala in Haryana recorded a maximum temperature of 32.9 degrees Celsius, while Hisar registered a high of 32.2 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature in Rohtak settled at 31.7 degrees Celsius while Bhiwani also registered a high of 31.7 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, common capital of the two states, recorded a maximum temperature of 34.9 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a maximum temperature of 35.2 degrees Celsius. Ludhiana recorded a high of 33.2 degrees Celsius, while Patiala's maximum temperature settled at 33.6 degrees Celsius.

