Heavy rainfall in many parts of Rajasthan

Normal life was hit in many parts of Rajasthan due to heavy rains which inundated several low-lying areas of the state. The Meteorological Department issued a 'red alert', warning of torrential rains in some parts of the state on Monday. It said 240 mm rainfall, the highest in the state, was recorded at Makrana in Nagaur from Saturday to Sunday morning, while Hurda in Bhilwara recorded 215 mm rains.

Many other areas in Nagaur, Tonk, Jaipur, Bhilwara and Ajmer also recorded heavy to very heavy rains during this period.

Sawaimadhopur, Vanasthali (Tonk), Chittorgarh, Ajmer, Kota and Dabok also recorded 38 mm, 27 mm, 23 mm, 16.2 mm, 7 mm and 6.2 mm rains till Sunday evening, according to the weather department.

Due to the torrential rains, many areas in these districts faced flood-like situation.

The water level in Ajmer's Anasagar increased due to the rains and areas surrounding it were inundated. The weather department has predicted heavy to extremely heavy rainfall during the next 48 hours in the state.

A 'red alert' for heavy to extremely heavy rainfall has been issued for Jhalawar, Baran, Kota and Pratapgarh on Monday.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely to occur at several places in the state from Monday to Thursday, it said.

