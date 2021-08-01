Maha: Satara, Parbhani districts received 70 pc above normal rainfall till July 31

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said that Satara and Parbhani districts of Maharashtra have received 70 per cent more rainfall than normal till July 31 this year.

However, Nandurbar district in north Maharashtra has recorded less than average rainfall till now, H S Hosalikar, senior scientist at the IMD, Pune, said in a tweet. Satara district, which is located in western Maharashtra, recently witnessed torrential rains that led to landslides at multiple locations, in which several persons died. Meanwhile, the IMD predicted that light to moderate spells of rain are likely at isolated places in Goa with winds of 40 km per hour. Mumbai received intermittent light showers on Sunday.

