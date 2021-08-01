Left Menu

Parts of HP receive light to moderate rains

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 01-08-2021 21:59 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 21:41 IST
Parts of HP receive light to moderate rains
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

Several areas in Himachal Pradesh received light to moderate rains on Sunday, while the MeT Department has issued a fresh yellow weather warning.

Nadaun received 35 mm rain, followed by Dalhousie 34 mm, Chamba 19 mm, Kasauli 17 mm and Paonta Sahib 14 mm.

The Shimla MeT centre has forecast rains in plains, low hills and rainfall, snowfall in mid hills till August 7.

It has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places in plains, low and mid hills till August 5.

Meanwhile, the highest temperature in the state was recorded in Una at 34.6 degrees Celsius, while the lowest was recorded in Keylong at 11.5 degrees Celsius. PTI DJI SNE

