Boat capsizes in Karnali river in Nepal, six missing

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 01-08-2021 22:01 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 22:01 IST
At least six persons, including three children, have gone missing after a boat they were travelling in capsized on Sunday in the Karnali River in western Nepal, officials said.

The incident happened when all the persons were sailing from Mohanyal Rural Municipality of Kailali to Chaukune Rural Municipality in Surkhet of Western Nepal.

According to the officials, the children were accompanied by their mothers and they were on their way to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in the municipality. The boat they were travelling in met with the accident at around 11 AM on Sunday.

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

