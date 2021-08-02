Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes near south coast of Indonesia– EMSC
Reuters | Updated: 02-08-2021 11:14 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 11:02 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 struck about 203 km (126 miles)south west of Nabire, Indonesia, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said on Monday.
The quake was at a depth of 13 km, EMSC said.
