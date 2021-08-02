Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes near south coast of Indonesia– EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 struck about 203 km (126 miles)south west of Nabire, Indonesia, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said on Monday.

The quake was at a depth of 13 km, EMSC said.

