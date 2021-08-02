Left Menu

Iranian official warns of 'strong' response if security threatened - agency

An Iranian official warned of a "strong" response to any move that threatens Tehran's security, an Iranian news agency said on Monday, after the United States, Britain and Israel blamed Iran for an attack on an Israeli-managed tanker.

Reuters | Updated: 02-08-2021 16:33 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 16:08 IST
Iranian official warns of 'strong' response if security threatened - agency
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Iran Islamic Rep

An Iranian official warned of a "strong" response to any move that threatens Tehran's security, an Iranian news agency said on Monday, after the United States, Britain, and Israel blamed Iran for an attack on an Israeli-managed tanker. Iran has denied any involvement in the attack off the coast of Oman last week in which two crew members - a Briton and a Romanian - were killed.

"Although Iran considers the threats of Western officials and the Zionist regime (Israel) to be more of a propaganda gesture, any action against Iran's national interests and security will be met with a strong and decisive response," the unnamed official told Nournews news agency. "And Washington and London will be directly responsible for the consequences," the official told Nournews, which is close to Iran's Supreme National Security Council.

The United States and Britain said on Sunday they would work with their partners to respond to last week's attack on Mercer Street, a Liberian-flagged, Japanese-owned petroleum product tanker managed by Israeli-owned Zodiac Maritime. Britain said it was highly likely that Iran carried out the attack, using one or two drones.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump gold

Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump go...

 Japan
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lunar contract; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lu...

 Global
4
Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021