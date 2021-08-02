Navi Mumbai: Civic scholarships announced for students in 6 categories

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation in Thane district on Monday announced scholarships in six categories for students.

NMMC PRO Mahendra Konde said those eligible comprise children of widows or divorcees, economically backward children, backward class students, children of the project affected from Navi Mumbai, children of civic sanitation and contract staff, as well as children of quarry, construction, sand and naka workers.

The scholarships will be available for students from Class I to college and the last date for submitting applications was August 31, he added.

