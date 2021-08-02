Left Menu

Incessant rain causes flood-like situation in Balsore

Incessant rain in the catchment areas of Subarnarekha river system in the past three days has caused flood-like situation in two blocks of Odishas Balasore district, an official said on Monday.The water level of Subarnarekha river crossed its danger mark of 10.36 m at Rajghat in Jaleswar.

PTI | Balasore | Updated: 02-08-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 18:10 IST
Incessant rain causes flood-like situation in Balsore
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Incessant rain in the catchment areas of the Subarnarekha river system in the past three days has caused the flood-like situation in two blocks of Odisha's Balasore district, an official said on Monday.

The water level of the Subarnarekha river crossed its danger mark of 10.36 m at Rajghat in Jaleswar. The water level was 10.42 m at 7 am and is expected to rise further, the official said. The engineers of the Water Resources department are apprehensive that the water level at Rajghat may increase further increase and cross the 11 m mark.

Ten gates of Chandli barrage and a gate of Galudihi barrage were opened following heavy rain at Jamshedpur in Jharkhand. This caused flash floods in areas near the lower course of the river, the official added.

The floodwater entered five villages in the Baliapala block of Balasore district and inundated them, he said adding people residing in Kucha houses and buildings in low-lying areas have been asked to move to safer places, he said.

The district administration is using the public address system to alert the people alert on the floodwater, which has submerged the roads and disrupted the movement of vehicles. It has also made arrangements for housing the flood affected people in schools and different cyclone shelters, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump gold

Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump go...

 Japan
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lunar contract; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lu...

 Global
4
Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021