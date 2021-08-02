GMPF seeks clarity on timeline for resumption of mining in Goa

Goa Mining People's Front (GMPF) on Monday sought clarity on the timeline for resumption of mining activities in the state, stating it fears further delays due to the ensuing assembly elections.

The statement comes in the wake of the Goa legislative assembly on Friday passing a bill for the formation of a state-run corporation to carry out mining in a ''scientific and ecologically sustainable'' way.

The Goa Mineral Development Corporation Bill, 2021, is likely to help restart iron ore mining in the state.

''The recent Bill in Goa assembly session on formation of Goa Mineral Development Corporation at the outset may sounds fancy to many people but there is transparency required on how this is going to enable early resumption of mining in Goa and restore the livelihood lost which is more vital in current circumstances,'' GMPF President Puti Gaonkar said.

GMPF also urged the state government to come up with a clear roadmap for revival of livelihood of 3 lakh people impacted due to stoppage of mining operations.

''GMPF...has urged Goa Government to come up with a clear role of 'Goa Mineral Development Corporation' that will ensure early resumption of mining in the state and how it will create employment in the state,'' it said in a statement.

GMPF is an umbrella organisation of mining dependents in Goa.

It also said the bill introduced in the current assembly session for forming a Goa Mineral Development Corporation has shown no intent for revival and retention of employment of Goa mining dependents in a sustainable manner.

''GMPF strongly demands to present the clear road map with goal to specifically revive 3 lakh livelihoods impacted due to mining stoppage,'' it said.

GMPF also expressed apprehension that the new system will lead to injustice to the mining dependents without clear intent explicitly spelt out in the bill to protect local interests. It may otherwise lead to the introduction of contract system which will attract the engagement of cheap workforce from outside the state or forced exploitation of local people by vesting the powers in wrong hands, it said.

''The ambiguous bill is most likely to bring in system of contracting and sub-contracting to kill the trade unions that work for the rights of the workers including job security, sustainability...

''The trucks owners who are currently directly engaged by mining companies will be forced to work under 'fly by night' contractor risking their right to the hard-earned money,'' it said.

GMPF said it has demanded a consultative approach in the decision making process for restarting mining in Goa with representatives of mining bodies such as trade unions, truck unions, barge unions and other allied entities.

